Senator Aduda mourns Jeremiah Useini

The Senate minority leader of the 9th senate, Senator Philip Aduda, has commiserated with the family of the late former FCT minister, late Lt General Jeremiah Useini.

Daily Trust had reported that Useini died, on Thursday, after protracted illness.

Aduda, in a condolence message he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Friday, also sympathized with the government and people of Plateau state over late Useni’s death.

He said indelible marks and legacies Useini had left on the entire people of FCT could not be ignored.

According to him, Useni’s contribution to the growth of the people of FCT through the institutionalization /recognition of traditional stools as well as his remarkable achievements as former FCT Minister were still fresh in his mind.

“As the Minority Leader of the 9th Senate where late Gen. JT Useini was at a point a Senator representing the good people of Plateau South where I had the opportunity to commune with him closely on zonal and national issues, his credibility and leadership credentials bonded us as a people and was brought to bare as he provided elderly counsel in charting different concepts for our goals and aspirations,” Aduda said.

“We take solace in his remarkable impacts and legacies as a true democrat and a passionate leader with multiple competence. May the lord grant the immediate family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”