Senate will help in fixing Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has promised to give the necessary support to the Ogun State Government on the reconstruction of all the…

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has promised to give the necessary support to the Ogun State Government on the reconstruction of all the deplorable federal roads in the state.

Akpabio stated this at the grand finale of the Yewa Cultural Festival with the theme: “Celebration of Culture, Tradition, Music, Cuisine and Dance”, held at the ultra-modern pavilion, Empire Field, Ilaro-Yewa, Ogun State, on Saturday.

The senate president was particular about the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta road, even as he affirmed that all hands would be on deck to ensure the completion of the road.

He said that he insisted on driving to the venue for him to have first-hand knowledge of what people went through on the road every day, adding that it took his team more than two hours to drive to Ilaro from Lagos.

Akpabio promised that the Senate would ensure that the construction of the road was handed over to a competent contractor, adding that they would work with the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun to ensure its completion.

He further said: “The 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is going to get the list of things you want us to do here.

“I saw the road, two trucks fell on the road, so we ended up spending over two hours on the road. I was determined to go through the road that you go through. Now, I have seen what you have been seeing. From today, I prophesy that your roads are done.

“Yewaland has the greatest number of industries that local governments can ever have in Nigeria, just five local governments. Therefore, we recognise the need to use the best set of contractors to do your roads because of the wear and tear. I assure you that we will be working with our brother, Dapo Abiodun. Your lives will not be the same again.”

Earlier, Abiodun pleaded with the Senate to prevail on the federal government to transfer the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta road to the state because of its importance to the socio-economic development of the state.

The governor said it took him three hours to drive from Abeokuta to Ilaro, noting that efforts made by the state to ensure the transfer of the road did not yield any positive results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...