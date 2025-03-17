Senate to ensure quick passage of forest security service bill – Jibrin

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, says the upper chamber will take up the issue of the Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS) Bill to ensure its passage into law without further delay.

Jibrin stated this when the Commander-General of NFSS, Dr Joshua Osatimehin, and a team of top officers of the service visited him in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria urgently needed the services of NFSS in its efforts to rid the country of banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and related crimes usually perpetrated within the forests.

He commended the leadership of NFSS under Osatimehin for successes its operatives had recorded across the country.

Jibrin said the bill when passed into law, would enable NFSS to fully compliment other security agencies like the Miliary, Police, office of the National Security Adviser, Department of State Services in tackling insecurity.

“We want to appreciate you and your officers and men for what you are doing so far.

“The contributions you are making in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and related crimes, has helped the country a lot.

“It is, therefore, easy to understand that signing of the Nigeria Forest Security Service Bill into law will enable you to do more.” he said.

He said it is important to have a fully funded and well-equipped service dedicated to manning the forests which would not allow criminals operate within them.

The deputy senate president said that activities of the NFSS would benefit Nigeria, and pledged to ensure the bill establishing the service was signed soonest before senate’s recess.

Earlier, the NFSS commander-general of said the visit was to consult and brief the deputy senate president on the need for the bill to be signed into law soonest.

Osatimehin said NFSS operatives had begun complimenting other security agencies, especially in intelligence gathering and sharing with security agencies as well as arrest and handover of criminals.

He said the service had contributed immensely to the successes recorded in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

According to him, NFSS has established functional command and control offices in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory with thousands of operatives recruited and deployed.

Osatimehin said the NFSS law would boost the morale of its officers and men.

He said the staff had already been proving their capacity to execute their responsibilities, with the trainings received from several security agencies.

The Deputy Commander-General, in charge of Intelligence, Amb. John Metchie, in his remarks, thanked the Jibrin for pledging to ensure quick passage of the NFSS bill.

Metchie, also the African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), commended the National Assembly for supporting the NFSS bill.

He urged the National Security Adviser and other critical stakeholders to collaborate and ensure that President Bola Tinubu signed the NFSS bill.

He said it would add value to the collective efforts to secure the forested and ungoverned areas of Nigeria. (NAN)