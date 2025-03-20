Senate to debate today as Reps fail to form quorum

The Senate on Wednesday postponed its debate on the emergency rule, rescheduling the session for today after a delayed plenary.

The discussion was stepped down after Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) cited Order 1(b) of the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (as amended).

The motion, seconded by Minority Leader Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), highlighted security concerns, including threats from militants and vandalism of oil pipelines, justifying the need for “extraordinary measures to restore governance and stability.”

SPONSOR AD

The Senate requires a two-thirds majority (73 out of 109 senators) to approve the emergency rule.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives failed to debate the motion due to a lack of quorum. Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu presided over the session, but many lawmakers were absent, leaving numerous empty seats in the chamber.

There is speculation that the low attendance was a deliberate move to stall the ratification, though House Deputy Spokesman Philip Agbese denied this, insisting that the House had not yet taken a position on the emergency rule.

He assured that the president’s letter would be debated when lawmakers reconvene.

Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution mandates that both chambers of the National Assembly must ratify an emergency proclamation with a two-thirds majority within two days. With 360 members in the House, at least 240 must be present for a valid vote.

House Spokesman Akin Rotimi confirmed that President Tinubu had transmitted his formal request, which was initially scheduled for debate on Wednesday. However, the letter was never presented during plenary.

Ahead of the session, tensions flared as two female lawmakers, Marie Ebikake (Bayelsa) and Blessing Amadi (Rivers), engaged in a heated exchange over the emergency rule. The argument, which took place just before plenary, was eventually resolved and both lawmakers returned to their seats.