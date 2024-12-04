Senate summons Keyamo, others over flight delays

The Senate, on Wednesday, directed its committee on aviation to invite the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo (SAN), to explain why there have been incessant flight delays and cancellations in the country.

The Senate also resolved to invite the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Airline Operators and other relevant stakeholders for explanations.

This was sequel to a motion titled, “Incessant delay and cancelled flights by airline operators in Nigeria'”, sponsored by Senator Buhari Abdulfatai (Oyo North).

Senator Abdulfatai said the trend was worrisome and tarnishing the image of the country as well as affecting the socio-economic status of the passengers involved.

After his submission, the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), said the Senate must take a position on the matter, saying it portends danger to the image of the country.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Abbas Aminu Iyu (Adamawa Central) said, “The first thing is to ensure that there is penalty for cancelling flights.”

Senator Victor Umeh (APGA, Anambra Central), however, expressed concerns about the operating environment and argued that to be fair to the operators, the frequency of flights delays and cancellations have reduced.

Senator Orjim Uzor Kalu (Abia North), however, warned that the airlines must be more serious in their business.

After an extensive debate, the senators adopted the prayers by Senator Abdulfatai, saying it was necessary to unravel the circumstances behind the incessant flight delays and cancellations with a view to finding lasting solutions to the problems.