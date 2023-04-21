✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Senate shifts plenary resumption to May 2

The Senate has postponed its resumption in plenary to May 2, 2023. The Senate clerk, Chinedu Francis Akubueze, announced the postponement in a statement on…

Senate
Nigerian Senate

The Senate has postponed its resumption in plenary to May 2, 2023.

The Senate clerk, Chinedu Francis Akubueze, announced the postponement in a statement on Friday.

The Red Chamber had, on April 5, adjourned sitting to allow lawmakers observe the Easter and Eid-el Fitr holidays and to resume Tuesday, April 25.

No reason was given for shifting the resumption date.

Akubueze urged senators to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023 by 10:00 am.

He said, “This is to inform all distinguished senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the resumption of the Senate in plenary has been rescheduled from Tuesday, 25th April, 2023 to Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023.

“All Distinguished Senators are by this notice requested to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023 by 10:00 am prompt, please.”

More Stories