Senate screening

The Senate is currently grilling the new service chiefs appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu had, last month, appointed Christopher Musa, a major general, as the new chief of defence staff (CDS) and Taoreed Lagbaja, a major general, as chief of army staff.

Tinubu also appointed Emmanuel Ogalla, a rear admiral, as chief of naval staff and Hassan Abubakar, an Air vice marshal, as the chief of air staff, while Emmanuel Undiandeye, a major general, was appointed chief of defence intelligence.

In a letter read during plenary last week Tuesday by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Tinubu asked the Red Chamber to confirm the appointments.

Tinubu said the confirmation request was in line with the Act establishing the Armed Forces.

The service chiefs took turns to read their biographies after which the Senate went into closed door.

