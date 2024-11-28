✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Senate, reps screen acting army chief

general oluyede 688x459
    By Saawua Terzungwe & Balarabe Alkassim

The Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday screened the Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Olufemi Oluyede, as part of the process for his confirmation as the substantive COAS.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted the nomination to the National Assembly on Tuesday, requesting Oluyede’s confirmation.

Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, said the screening was conducted behind closed doors due to the sensitive nature of security issues.

In a separate session, the House Committee on Defence, chaired by Rep. Babajimi Benson, also screened the acting COAS.

Benson urged Oluyede to employ innovative and adaptive strategies to tackle the nation’s security concerns effectively.

During the screenings, Lt. Gen. Oluyede assured the committees of his commitment to enhancing operational strategies to address the country’s security issues.

Drawing on decades of experience in the Nigerian Armed Forces, he pledged to prioritise synergy and operational collaboration among the army, navy, and air force to deliver a comprehensive response to security challenges.

When asked about the proposed Nigerian Army Air Wing, Oluyede explained that the army requires tactical and strategic aircraft to support its operations, complementing the assistance provided by the Nigerian Air Force.

He affirmed his commitment to strengthening inter-service cooperation for robust security operations nationwide.

 

