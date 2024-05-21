✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Senate rejects fresh move to create grazing routes

The Senate, on Tuesday, rejected fresh moves to create grazing routes for cattle rearers in the country. The upper chamber also resolved to raise an…

The Senate, on Tuesday, rejected fresh moves to create grazing routes for cattle rearers in the country.

The upper chamber also resolved to raise an ad-hoc committee to organise a national summit to probe the lingering issue of farmers/herders’ clashes in the country and come up with recommendations for further legislative action.

The resolutions were sequel to the Senate’s consideration of a motion on the attack and killing of residents in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State allegedly by herdsmen.

The motion was moved by Senator Isah Jibrin (APC, Kogi East).

The Senate, which observed a minute silence in honour of those killed in the area, mandated the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to those affected in the local government and now living in  IDP camps.

The Senate, however, rejected an additional prayer by Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North) who sought the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to create new grazing routes in the country as a way of resolving the issue of framer/herder clashes.

Senator Monguno called for the creation of grazing routes to prevent cattle from grazing into farms to avoid conflict between farmers and herders.

In his contribution, Senator Ahmed Lawan (APC, Yobe North), said, “There is nothing wrong for the federal government to provide subsidy for herders who have lost their cattle to rustlers.

“This is a security issue as much as it is an economic issue. We should say it as it is because we are looking for solutions. We must continue to protect the lives and property of our citizens, which is the essence of governance.”

