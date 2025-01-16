Senate queries State House over N5.9bn spendings on vehicles

The Senate Committee on Special Duties has queried the management of State House for spending N3.9 billion on operational vehicles and another N2 billion to replace its Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) in 2024.

The committee demanded an explanation on the expenses when the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Temitope Fashedemi, appeared before it to defend its 2025 budgetary allocations at the National Assembly in Abuja.

In his breakdown of the 2024 expenditures, Mr Fashedemi said the State House was allocated N4 billion to purchase operational vehicles, but N3.9 billion was released for the purpose, while the N2 billion appropriated for the replacement of SUVs was released in full.

Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) asked Fashedemi to explain why the State House needed to replace the SUVs. He also demanded to know the type, model, and number of vehicles that were purchased with the funds.

But Senator Aminu Abbas (Adamawa Central), described the spending report as “deceit.”

He said, “I am an accountant. You can’t prepare a report like this. It is deceit.”

Abbas said, “You said operational vehicles. And now you also said SUVs. What are operational vehicles? What are SUVs? You cannot tell Nigerians that you have operational vehicles and also have SUVs.”

Responding, Fashedemi said he assumed the position of permanent secretary of the State House last month and couldn’t explain the rationale behind the purchase of the vehicles.

He, however, explained that the procurements were made because the items were listed in the 2024 budget.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Kaka Shehu (SAN), urged the permanent secretary to ensure a cordial relationship between the legislature and the State House.