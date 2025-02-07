Senate probes Niger leaders’ accusation against Nigeria

The Senate on Thursday ordered an investigation into allegations made by Niger Republic’s military leader, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, accusing the Nigerian government of colluding with France to destabilise the country’s internal security.

The order was sequel to a motion brought to it by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Shehu Buba (Bauchi-South).

While presenting the motion, Buba emphasised that a major concern was Tchiani’s wrongful implication of Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai, in the alleged conspiracy.

Daily Trust reports that Tchiani had alleged that the Nigerian government was facilitating the terrorist group Lakurawa, which operates in the North West to establish bases in Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi states.

He also claimed that foreign military bases in Nigeria were being used to target Niger’s oil pipelines and create security threats in the country.

The motion read in part, “The Senate notes with deep concern the serious and unfounded allegations made by the Head of State of Niger Republic, Brig. Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, accusing Nigeria of colluding with France to destabilise Niger through a new militia group called Lakurawa, allegedly operating in Nigeria’s Northwest region.

“Also notes that Brig. Gen. Tchiani also alleged plans to establish a base for Lakurawa in a forest near Gaba, Sokoto State, with operational reach extending to Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi states. Additionally, he claimed that foreign military bases in Nigeria are being used to target Niger’s oil pipelines and create security threats.

“Recalls that diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Niger were strained following the coup d’état of 26th July 2023, which disrupted constitutional order in Niger. As the head of ECOWAS, Nigeria insisted on the restoration of constitutional democracy. This situation had been gradually normalizing before these latest unfounded accusations by the Head of State of Niger on 26 December 2024.”

In response, the Senate during plenary, presided over by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, passed a resolution mandating its Joint Committee on National Security and Intelligence/Foreign Affairs to investigate the claims and submit a report within four weeks.

As part of the probe, committee members are expected to visit the named states to verify whether Lakurawa has any operational bases there.