Senate probes Cameroon’s annexation of Nigerian maritime territory

The Senate on Tuesday constituted an ad hoc committee chaired by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo South), to investigate the alleged annexation of Nigeria’s maritime territory and mangrove island villages by the Republic of Cameroon.

The territory is inhabited by the Effiat clan in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

This was sequel to the consideration and adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Aniekan Bassey (PDP, Akwa Ibom North East) and co-sponsored by six other senators during plenary.

Daily Trust reports that the Mbo mangrove island, a vital fishing settlement west of the Rio Del Rey estuary, marks part of the international boundary between Nigeria and Cameroon. The area is known to host oil wells and significant gas reserves.

In his motion, Senator Bassey argued that the territory was not among the areas ceded to Cameroon under the 1913 Anglo-German treaties or the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling of October 2002.

He described the encroachment as an illegal occupation that has resulted in the loss of over 2,560 oil wells and billions in oil and gas revenues for Nigeria.

Senator Bassey said the annexation has subjected Nigerians residing in 16 ancestral villages to foreign Cameroonian laws, calling it a “national embarrassment” and “a threat to Nigeria’s sovereignty.”

The senator said, “The illegal occupation of these villages and waters by Cameroon contravenes the ICJ ruling, the 1913 Anglo-German treaties, and sections of the Nigerian Constitution. This is a direct assault on Nigeria’s territorial integrity and an unlawful exploitation of our economic resources.”

In his contribution, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North) said the time to act is now, stressing “We cannot wait for a minute.”

Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West) also described the situation as dire, referring to the affected communities as “stateless” due to the lack of clear jurisdiction by either nation.

The Senate also resolved to engage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to adopt diplomatic channels to address the alleged illegal annexation.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio directed the ad-hoc committee to submit its findings within two weeks.

The six other members of the committee are Senators Adeniyi Adegbonmire (APC, Ondo Central), Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), Shehu Kaka (APC, Borno Central), Ipalibo Harry Banigo (PDP, Rivers West), Agom Jarigbe (PDP, Cross River North), Ekong Sampson (PDP, Akwa Ibom South), and the motion sponsor, Senator Aniekan Bassey.