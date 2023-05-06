Senate Presidency: Yari kicks, says Tinubu can’t stop him

Abdul’Aziz Yari, former Zamfara State Governor and a Senator-elect, has vowed to go ahead with his Senate presidency bid. Daily Trust reports that other contenders…

Abdul’Aziz Yari, former Zamfara State Governor and a Senator-elect, has vowed to go ahead with his Senate presidency bid.

Daily Trust reports that other contenders for the position, like Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and Senator Ali Ndume (Borno) have withdrawn from the race and backed the party’s choice of former Akwa-Ibom State governor, Godswill Akpabio.

But Yari said Akpabio’s endorsement by President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu would, not stop him from the contest.

He spoke while meeting with the executives of the Tinubu/Shettima Network (TSN), headed by its National Chairman, Kailani Muhammad, in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said the contest for the Senate presidency will be based on constitutional provisions and not instructions by anyone.

He said, “What is going to happen that day, it is going to happen based on the instructions of the constitution and not for anyone.”

Yari said the Senate presidency contest was senators’ business, backed by the 1999 Constitution to choose their leaders within themselves and not based on instructions from anyone.