Senate: Ortom withdraws case from election tribunal

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has withdrawn the petition filed against the outcome of Benue North West senatorial election held on February 25. Ortom…

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has withdrawn the petition filed against the outcome of Benue North West senatorial election held on February 25.

Ortom had lost his bid to clinch the Benue North West senatorial seat to his former aide, Chief Titus Zam of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Zam was Ortom’s Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs during his first tenure.

Shortly after the election, the governor filed a petition at the tribunal to challenge the results of the election.

Addressing journalists shortly after meeting with his campaign team at the Government House, Makurdi, Ortom said he decided to withdraw the case in the interest of peace.

Ortom said, “Though there was glaring evidence of malpractices including non-transmission of results electronically during the conduct of the Benue North West Senatorial election, I have taken the decision to withdraw my case from the tribunal. As the Bible says in John 3:27 “A man can receive nothing, except it is given to him from heaven.

“Let me add that the decision to withdraw my case from the court is in the interest of peace and without prejudice to the suits filed by other candidates of our party, PDP.”

He thanked God and the Benue people as well as the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for their support to serve in various capacity throughout his over 40-year sojourn in politics.

The governor added that going forward, “As a leader of PDP, I will continue to support the party in collaboration with other leaders to enable it to bounce back from the mistakes and drawbacks that are affecting it at the moment.

“Let me reassure the people of Benue State that as Governor, I will continue to provide selfless service in all sectors of development till the end of my tenure on May 29, 2023. For those I might have offended in this journey of serving the state and our country, I seek their forgiveness, as I also forgive those who have offended me.”