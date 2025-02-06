Senate okays Tinubu’s request to sack 3 RECs

The Senate on Wednesday adopted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request to sack the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of Sokoto, Abia and Adamawa states.

Daily Trust reports that the three RECs were suspended by INEC in 2023 over alleged electoral malpractices and irregularities in the conduct of the elections in their respective states.

The suspended RECs are Ike Uzochukwu (Abia), Hudu Yunusa-Ari (Adamawa) and Nura Ali (Sokoto).

Tinubu had sought the Senate’s approval to terminate the appointments of the suspended RECs.

During plenary yesterday, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), moved a motion for their sack.

Bamidele in the motion said the president’s request was in line with Section 157(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), said the sack of the RECs would serve as a deterrent to those who hold public offices.

“This administration has promised Nigerians that they will fight corruption. So for this reason, the termination will serve as deterrence to those in public service,” Senator Moro said.

Similarly, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North), said with 91 senators present during the session, the Senate had the two-thirds needed to approve Tinubu’s request.

“The philosophical cornerstone of this motion is to reinforce Section 157(1) of the constitution,” Monguno said, adding that “We have been called upon to discharge our duties to protect the integrity of public offices.”

The motion was adopted after it was put to a voice vote by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Meanwhile, the Yiaga Africa has urged the Senate to review its confirmation procedure to ensure due diligence in vetting candidates for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) positions.

The Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said these cases highlighted the critical importance of appointing competent and capable individuals to INEC positions.

“Future appointments must prioritize the qualifications and expertise of nominees to ensure INEC’s effectiveness. We also urge the President to ensure that future INEC appointments strictly adhere to the constitutional requirements of non-partisanship and unquestionable integrity.”