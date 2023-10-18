Senate gets new Deputy Leader

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has named Senator Lola Ashiru (APC, Kwara) as the new deputy leader of the Senate. Akpabio made the announcement at the…

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has named Senator Lola Ashiru (APC, Kwara) as the new deputy leader of the Senate.

Akpabio made the announcement at the commencement of plenary on Wednesday.

Ashiru replaced Senator Dave Umahi, who is now the Minister of Works.

Bayelsa Road: You can’t take credit for Dickson’s efforts, Sylva tells Gov. Diri

X now charges new users for basic features in two countries

Umahi was the deputy leader of the Senate before his resignation from the Red Chamber.

Ashiru was the deputy Chief Whip of the Senate.

Akpabio also named Senator Peter Onyekachi (APC, Ebonyi) to replace Ashiru as deputy chief whip.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...