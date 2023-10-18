✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Senate gets new Deputy Leader

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has named Senator Lola Ashiru (APC, Kwara) as the new deputy leader of the Senate.

Akpabio made the announcement at the commencement of plenary on Wednesday.

Ashiru replaced Senator Dave Umahi, who is now the Minister of Works.

Umahi was the deputy leader of the Senate before his resignation from the Red Chamber.

Ashiru was the deputy Chief Whip of the Senate.

Akpabio also named Senator Peter Onyekachi (APC, Ebonyi) to replace Ashiru as deputy chief whip.

