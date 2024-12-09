Senate gets new clerk as N/Assembly commission makes changes 

The National Assembly Service Commission has approved the appointment of Mr. Andrew Ogbonnaya Nwoba as the new Clerk of the Senate.

This was contained in a statement on Monday by the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Emmanuel Anyigor. He said the commission approved the appointment, which takes effect from December 11, 2024, at its meeting held on December 4, 2024.

Daily Trust reports that before his appointment, Nwoba was the Secretary of the Directorate of Legislative Budget and Planning. Dr. Obasi D. Ukoha now takes the position.

The Commission further endorsed the elevation of other key officers of the National Assembly bereaucracy.

Mr. Emmanuel Oda was appointed Deputy Clerk (Administration) Senate, while Vivien N. Njemanze was appointed Deputy Clerk (Administration), House of Representatives.

On the other hand, Mr. Rawlings Agada was deployed from his former position of Deputy Clerk (Administration), Senate, to Deputy Clerk (Legislative), Senate, while Florence Kehinde A. was deployed from her former position as Deputy Clerk (Administration), House of Representatives to Deputy Clerk (Legislative), House of Representatives.

The Commission had earlier approved the appointment of Ogundayo Mofoluwake Olufunmilayo as Secretary of the Directorate of Special Duties; Alkali Umar Abubakar as the Secretary of the Directorate of Human Resource & Staff Development and Essien Eyo Essien as Secretary of the Directorate of Zonal Liaison Offices.