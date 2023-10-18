Senate forced into closed session as Ndume tackles Akpabio over ‘rule violation’

The Senate on Tuesday dissolved into an emergency executive session after its Chief Whip, Muhammad Ali Ndume, complained about violation of rules in running the…

The Senate on Tuesday dissolved into an emergency executive session after its Chief Whip, Muhammad Ali Ndume, complained about violation of rules in running the affairs of the Red Chamber.

Ndume had raised a point of order to draw the attention of the Senate President Godswill Akpabio to some errors.

The error referred to by Ndume was a motion moved by Senator Sumaila Kawu (NNPP Kano South) for a debate on the need for reopening of the Nigeria – Niger border, without reading the title of his motion.

Ndume who rose through order 51 of the Senate standing rules which requested the Senate president to allow for correction of any error made or observed in plenary.

“This is the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guided by laws, rules and procedures. If in the course of proceedings at any session, errors are observed, they must be corrected before forging ahead with such proceedings,” he said.

“Mr President, there are some things we do in this chamber that are against the rules. Sir, nobody is too big to learn,” he added.

But Akpabio quickly intercepted him by saying having ruled on issues raised, it cannot be revisited and consequently ruled Ndume out of order.

Senator Sunday Karimi (APC Kogi West) also attempted to sustain Ndume’s line of argument through another point of order but was also switly ruled out of order by Akpabio.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, quickly rose to read order 16, which requires a substantive motion to be moved by any senator for correction or review of earlier decisions taken.

Sustaining Barau’s point of order by Akpabio infuriated Ndume by raising another point of order (order 54) to seek correction of perceived error.

But without being allowed to make a full presentation of his argument, the President of the Senate ruled him out of order again.

Miffed by Akpabio’s ruling, Ndume packed his documents and staged a walk out of the chamber.

The Senate thereafter went into closed session which lasted for over one hour.

A lawmaker, who preferred not to be named, however said the executive session had nothing to do with Ndume’s walk out.

