Senate: Duties and responsibilities Vs privileges and entitlements

Disappointingly the Nigerian Senate routinely brings itself into disrepute over matters which are of no national importance whatsoever. Their latest time and money wasting scandal concerns the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Everything about the affair is sordid, starting from the allegations she made against the Senate president, to the manner in which she was suspended. Instead of ensuring a transparent and impartial investigation, the Senate Ethics Committee found Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty of bringing the presiding officer and the chamber into disrepute without even bothering to investigate properly and find out if she was telling the truth! Opting instead for a hasty and rushed illegal suspension, the committee abruptly moved their meeting which was originally scheduled for March 11, to an earlier date.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension is not about a clash of ideologies, it’s about a clash of egos. Senator’s suspension signals to the world that the Nigerian Senate prioritises shielding powerful men over upholding the principles of fairness and justice. They are far less concerned about good governance than about power, ambition, hubris and wealth. Their loyalties are transactional and they are enamoured with flattery. If ego were to become a currency, Nigerian senators would be the wealthiest in the world!

A former federal lawmaker West-Idahosa (SAN) accused the Senate of deliberately ignoring a Federal High Court order prohibiting disciplinary action against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. The Chairperson of the NBA, Women Forum, also questioned the manner in which Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended because the process lacked fairness. The lack of fair hearing and the silencing of the accuser demonstrate the Senate’s shocking egoistical disregard for the rule of law.

This is not how effective administration works, and Nigeria’s real problem is for how long such irrelevant distractions cause by bloated egos will go on? Nigerians continuously query the manner in which senators bestow upon themselves outlandish privileges, egoistic entitlements and outlandish remuneration which does not reflect their true financial mess the nation finds itself in. Replete with former governors who mismanaged their states and others of documented dubious character overseas, their self-granted “higher status” is not matched by competence in carrying out the duties and responsibilities attached to the office they hold. Every impartial assessment of the performance of the Senate since 1999 concludes that it has been below par.

The pertinent questions to ask are whether or not despite all the money expended on them their oversight functions have reduced the monumental fraud and corruption in Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs)? Has their professed love for constitutionalism prevented the federal government from looting the treasury under the guise of “ways and means” advances? Has their “concern for the condition of the poorest led to the creation of an institutionalised social safety net? Has the allocation to themselves of overly expensive SUV vehicles alleviated the pains and suffering of those “common people” who patronise sub-standard public transport? Or indeed have the mansions they build helped to solve the shortage of low-cost housing? Truly, the scorecard of the Senate in terms of fulfilling its duties and responsibilities is abysmal.

One male senator thought that he was speaking ill of Akpoti-Uduaghan by saying that in his village, her behaviour would not be tolerated. He was in fact speaking ill of himself. The best that can be said about such a comment is that if he wanted to represent the views of his villagers he should have contested as a local government councillor, not as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Indeed the Senate’s nonchalant attitude towards women in general and the supremacy of the rule of law in particular is reproachable. Legal expert Wale Balogun (SAN) pointed out that constitutional provisions must take precedence over Senate Standing Orders and the action taken by the Senate Committee is indeed an affront to the judicial arm of government. A Senate constitutionally mandated to make laws cannot inspire citizens to obey or even respect the rule of law if they themselves do not respect Court Orders. Although Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension came on International Women’s Day, what was more shocking was the reaction of prominent women. Bisi Fayemi the former first lady of Ekiti State quite rightly criticised former female senators and a serving female senator for not supporting their colleague.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has every right to protest perceived discrimination. Senate rules cannot override constitutional rights and any Senate rule that is in conflict with the constitution is null and void.

In a childish display of petulance Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension includes being barred from all legislative activities for six months, having her office locked, returning Senate property in her possession, and being prohibited from entering the National Assembly. This is a violation of the rights of her constituents to representation. It’s illegal and brings the Senate further into disrepute. A Court of Appeal judgment in a case concerning the Bauchi State House of Assembly Vs Hon. Rifkatu Danna held that lawmakers are not employees of legislature and as such cannot be suspended or have their entitlements withheld.

The Senate’s reputation had been irreparably damaged long before the Akpoti affair. Their usefulness is being seriously questioned which is why there is so much pressure for a unicameral legislature. Senators are well advised to concentrate their efforts on carrying out their duties and responsibilities effectively instead of preening themselves and continuously squabbling over self-granted entitlements and privileges.