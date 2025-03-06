Senate doing what is needful, says Remi Tinubu after Natasha’s suspension

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has said the Senate is doing what is needful amid the controversy rocking the red chamber.

According to her spokesperson, Bukola Kukoyi, the First Lady said this while reacting to the sexual harassment allegations which Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan leveled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The first lady urged Nigerian women to assert themselves in leadership and not be sidelined.

“I know with what is going on in the Senate, you may say, why am I not taking a position? I believe that the Senate is doing what is needful, because that’s what it is,” she said.

“We shouldn’t be hearing things like that. It’s a matured chamber, and it should be treated with respect. It’s an honour for you to be in that place alone.

“I was there for 12 years, even in my younger days, and I’m still trying to look young, but people compliment you all the time. Women, raise yourself, don’t be in a position that men will be talking to you anyhow. You can always shut them down before they start,” she added.

The Senate had suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months.

The decision followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions which investigated Natasha over her alleged breached of the Rules of the Senate.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had failed to appear before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions on Wednesday.

The female lawmaker had previously engaged in a heated exchange with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seat allocation.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also accused Akpabio of publicly humiliating her and obstructing her motions and bills on the Senate floor.

Her refusal to accept the new seating arrangement led to the Senate President denying her the opportunity to speak during the session.

In response, the Senate referred the matter to its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

At the committee meeting on Wednesday, the Chairman, Senator Neda Imasuen (PDP, Edo South), expressed disappointment over Akpoti-Uduaghan’s absence, stating, “Senator Natasha was duly invited to this meeting. We hope she will join us as we continue.”