Senate dissolves into emergency session as Ndume tackles Akpabio

Senate
Nigerian Senate

The Senate on Tuesday dissolved into an emergency executive session after its Chief Whip, Muhammad Ali Ndume, complained about violation of rules in running the affairs of the Red Chamber.

Ndume had raised a point of order to draw the attention of the Senate President Godswill Akpabio to his handling of affairs in the chambers which were against the rules.

He said, “Mr. President there are some things we do in this chamber that are against the rules. Sir, nobody is too big to learn….”

Akpabio did not allow Ndume to end his speech when he ruled him out of order.

I have no hand in your removal from Senate, Akpabio replies Abbo

Abbo: Akpabio orchestrated my sack from Senate, Orji Kalu is his next target

A visibly angry Ndume staged a walk out of the chamber and went straight to his office.

He was just settling down when he received a call from a colleague to return to the chamber for an executive session.

The executive session was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

