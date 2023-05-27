Senate convenes Emergency Session

The Senate is currently holding an emergency session to deliberate on some key issues before the inauguration of a new government. According to the order…

The Senate is currently holding an emergency session to deliberate on some key issues before the inauguration of a new government.

According to the order paper, the bills up for debate are: A Bill for an Act to Amend the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act and for other matters connected therewith, 2023 (SB. 1124) – Second Reading. (Sen. Gobir, Ibrahim Abdullahi (Sokoto East-Senate Leader).

As FEC winds down: Buhari seeks Senate’s approval for N539bn judgement debt pay

Bill to compensate ENDSARS victims passes second reading in Senate

Also, a Bill for an Act to Amend the Central Bank of Nigeria Act C4 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 004 and for Other Matters Connected Thereto, 2023 (SB. 1125) – Second Reading Sen. Gobir, Ibrahim Abdullahi (Sokoto East-Senate Leader).

The Upper Chamber lawmakers were seen trickling into the chamber before the siting commenced at 11am.

This is the second time that the 9th Senate will convene an emergency session.

The first was during the COVID-19 pandemic to approve funds to address the pandemic.