Senate constitutes panel for committees

The Senate on Tuesday constituted the selection committee for the composition of its standing committees with 70 members.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the selection committee during Tuesday’s plenary.

The panel is composed of the two presiding officers and all eight principal officers.

It will be chaired by Akpabio, while Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, will serve as deputy.

The senate president also unveiled the chairmen of some standing committees: Solomon Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun) was named Chairman, Committee on Appropriations. He will be deputised by Ali Ndume (APC, Borno).

Others are Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti) Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs; Titus Zam (APC, Benue), Chairman, of Committee on Rules and Business; Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi), Chairman, of Senate Services; Aliyu Wadada (SDP, Nasarawa), Chairman, Committee on Public Accounts.

Okechukwu Ezea (LP, Enugu) was named Chairman, Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions; Shehu Umar (APC, Bauchi) Chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence and Garba Musa Maidoki (PDP, Kebbi) Chairman, Committee on Legislative Compliance.

