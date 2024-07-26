Senate considers bill to make LG allocations public

The Senate is considering a bill aimed at enhancing fiscal transparency in local government administration. The bill, known as the “Local Government Fiscal Accountability Bill…

The bill, known as the “Local Government Fiscal Accountability Bill 2024 (SB, 549),” mandates the publication of monthly allocations to all local government areas from the Federation Account.

Senator Saliu Mustapha (APC, Kwara Central) who is the sponsor of the bill, highlighted the importance of the proposed legislation in fostering public trust and confidence in local government operations during a chat with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The senator said, “Transparency in local government finances will lead to more effective and rapid development in rural areas and help curb rural-urban migration.”

He noted that local governments are the closest arm of government to the people, and that making their revenues public would drive development and accountability.

The lawmaker said, “Local government chairmen do not have constitutional immunity. By publishing their revenues, we encourage them to utilize funds wisely and effectively.”

As the chairman of the Senate Committee on Agricultural Production Services and Rural Development, Senator Mustapha emphasised his commitment to motivating local government administrations to prioritise rural development.