Senate confirms Tinubu’s nominees for N/West, S/East devpt commissions’ governing boards 

The Senate has confirmed all nominees for the Governing Boards of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) and the South East Development Commission (SEDC) transmitted to it by President Bola Ahned Tinubu.

This was sequel to the consideration and adoption of the report of the ad-hoc committee on regional development commissions, chaired by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North), after the screening exercise on each of the nominees.

According to the committee’s report, the nominees had during the screening proved their capacities to manage the affairs of the respective development commissions.

A mild drama, however, ensued as some legislators made a move to invoke Order (1b) to step down the confirmation for further consultations.

The move was, however, unsuccessful as the Senate voted to dissolve into the Committee of the Whole to consider the report in the course of which all the nominees of both commissions were approved.

The Senate confirmed 14 nominees for the North West Development Commission and 18 for the South East Development Commission.

While Lawal Samai’la Abdullahi was confirmed as Chairman of the North West Commission, Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji was confirmed as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Others are, Yahaya Umar Namahe, Aminu Suleiman, Ja’afar Abubakar Sadeeq, Yahaya Aminu Abdullahi, Muhammad Ali Wudil, Shamsu Sule, Nasidi Ali, Chukwu Chijioke, Ahmed Mohammed, Ahmed Rufai Timasantyu, Macdonalds Michael Uyi and Babatunde Dada.

Emeka Nworgu and Mark Okoye were confirmed as the Chairman and Managing Director of the South East Commission.

Other nominees confirmed for the commission were Ugochukwu Agballah, Okey kzenwa, Hyacinth Ikpor, Chidi Echeazu, Ifeanyi Agwu, Nasiru Usman, Hamma Adama, Ali Kumo, Edward David Onoja, Orure Kufre Inima, Daniel Akwari, Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma, Stanley Ohajuruka, Sylvester Okonkwo, Toby Okechukwu, Anthony Agbo and Clifford Ogbede.