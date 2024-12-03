✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News

Senate confirms Oluyede as Chief of Army Staff

    By Saawua Terzungwe 
The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Lt.- Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, as the substantive Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
This was sequel to the consideration and adoption of a report of the Senate Committee on Army, presented by its chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua (APC, Katsina), after screening the army chief.
Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had asked the Senate to confirm Oluyede as COAS following the death of Lt-Gen. Taoheed Lagbaja.
Yar’adua said the nominee had been cleared by the Department of State Services (DSS) and went through the correct process of promotion to date, qualifying him to occupy the position of Chief of Army Staff.
He said the nomination of Oluyede was in line with Section 217, Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and asked the Senate to confirm him.
The Senate, thereafter, confirmed Oluyede as Lagbaja’s replacement.

