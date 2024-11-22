Senate confirms Oloworaran as PenCom DG

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Ms Omolola Oloworaran as the Director General of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM).

The confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service during plenary.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had, in a letter to the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, asked the Red Chamber to confirm her appointment. Omolola Oloworaran was appointed as PenCom’s Director General in July 2024.

Subsequently, she assumed the role in an acting capacity pending her confirmation by the Senate as required by the Pension Reform Act 2014.