Senate confirms appointment of 3 INEC electoral commissioners

The Senate, on Thursday, confirmed three nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointment as National Electoral Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner.
Their confirmation followed the presentation and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters at plenary.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the confirmed nominees for the National Electoral Commissioner are Tukur Abdulrazaq, representing North West, Prof . Sunday Nwambam Aja representing South East and Saseyib Feyijimi Ibeyemi for Resident Electoral Commissioner, representing Ondo State.
Earlier while presenting the report of the committee, for consideration, Committee Chairman, Sen Alli Sharafadeen, said the three nominees were seasoned electoral managers that had been found suitable for the appointments.
- Retrenchment: Labour threatens to join forces with Kaduna electricity workers
- Why is Prof Usman Yusuf in Kuje Prison?
He said that there was no petition against the nominees, hence recommends that the senate confirms their appointment.
Deputy President of Senate, Barau Jibrin, (APC-Kano), who presided over the plenary after their confirmation, commended the committee for its input in the confirmation process.
He urged the confirmed persons to put in their best in the discharge of their electoral duties.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.