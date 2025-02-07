Senate confirms appointment of 3 INEC electoral commissioners

The Senate, on Thursday, confirmed three nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointment as National Electoral Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Their confirmation followed the presentation and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters at plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the confirmed nominees for the National Electoral Commissioner are Tukur Abdulrazaq, representing North West, Prof . Sunday Nwambam Aja representing South East and Saseyib Feyijimi Ibeyemi for Resident Electoral Commissioner, representing Ondo State.

SPONSOR AD

Earlier while presenting the report of the committee, for consideration, Committee Chairman, Sen Alli Sharafadeen, said the three nominees were seasoned electoral managers that had been found suitable for the appointments.

He said that there was no petition against the nominees, hence recommends that the senate confirms their appointment.

Deputy President of Senate, Barau Jibrin, (APC-Kano), who presided over the plenary after their confirmation, commended the committee for its input in the confirmation process.

He urged the confirmed persons to put in their best in the discharge of their electoral duties.