Senate Committee Recommends 6-Month Suspension For Natasha

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct has recommended 6-month suspension for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

This followed investigations from the, which cited her for total violation of Senate rules.

According to the committee’s recommendation read by its Chairman, Senator Neda Imasuen, Senator Natasha’s suspension will take effect from March 6, 2025.

It also recommended that her office will be locked, and she would be barred from accessing the National Assembly premises during the suspension period while her salaries and those of her legislative aides would be withdrawn.

The committee equally recommended her prohibition from representing Nigeria in any official capacity as one of the country’s senators during the suspension person.

“That the Senate do suspend Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months for her total violation of the Senate Standing Rules 2023 as amended for bringing the President, the Presiding Officer, and the entire Senate in general to public app.”

“That for the Senate to consider lifting the suspension or to reduce the term of suspension, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan shall submit a written apology to the Senate before the reconsideration by the Senate.

“The Senate do suspend Senator with effect from 6 March 2025 from all legislative activities forethought.

“Her office be locked up for the duration of her suspension and hand over all Senate properties in her possession to the Clerk of the National Assembly.

“That for the duration of her suspension she cannot come close, or be seen within the vicinity of the National Assembly, including her staff.

“That her salaries and allowances, including those of her legislative aides, be suspended and withdrawal of all security detail for the duration of her suspension. For the period of her suspension, she be barred from representing herself to the public locally and internationally as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Imaseun said.

The Senate is expected to vote on the recommendation, which, if upheld would effectively strip Senator Natasha of all legislative privileges for the duration of her suspension.