Senate asks Tinubu to sack CCT chair over ‘misconduct’

The Senate has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack Danladi Umar as chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over allegations of corruption and misconduct.

The request was sequel to a motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), during plenary on Wednesday.

Senator Bamidele said the conduct of Umar fell short of the requisite standard of a public officer.

He said, “That the Senate has been inundated with series of petitions and allegations of corruption/misconduct against the chairman, a situation that necessitated the 9th senate, through the Senate Committee on Ethics Code of Conduct and Public Petitions to invite him to series of its investigative hearings in order to unravel the circumstances surrounding those allegations.

“However, he appeared before the Committee only once and therefore avoided subsequent invitations.

“Also concerned about his alleged absenteeism from office for more than one month, without permission and recuse to his position, coupled with preponderance of corruption allegation, misappropriation, and physical street brawl with a security man in the FCT vis-à-vis his current investigation by the EFCC, ICPC and the DSS.

“All these are tantamount to acts of negligence and gross misconduct, unbecoming of a chairman of such a reputable tribunal.”

Bamidele’s motion was adopted by senators after it was put to a voice vote by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Daily Trust reports that the Senate invoked Section 157 (1) of the constitution to send a written address to President Tinubu after it secured two-thirds majority of members.

In July, Tinubu appointed Mainasra Kogo as the CCT chairman to take over from Umar who was appointed in 2011. But Kogo is yet to assume office.

Section 22 of the CCT law said the President can only remove the chairman of the tribunal with a written address by the House of Representatives and the Senate.