OPAY: Scholarship
News

Senate asks FG to complete Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene road project

    By Saawua Terzungwe

The Senate on Wednesday asked the federal government to immediately release funds for the completion of the Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene road rehabilitation project.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Senator Austin Akobundu (PDP, Abia Central).

Senator Akobundu said, “The Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene road, a crucial link between Abia State and Akwa Ibom State through Ikwuano Local Government Area (LGA), has been in a deplorable state for over 30 years despite interventions by successive governments.”

After a debate on the matter, the Senate urged the Federal Ministry of Works to expedite the release of funds for the project and ensure that urgent repairs were carried out on failed sections of the road.

The Red Chamber said the completion of the project would bolster economic activities between Abia and Akwa Ibom states.

 

