Senate asks FCTA to close illegal motor parks

The Senate on Thursday asked the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to close illegal garages in the nation’s capital.

This followed a motion by Senator Aliyu Ahmed Wadada (Nasarawa, SDP) and co-sponsored by Senator Ireti Heeba Kingibe (FCT, LP) during Thursday’s plenary.

The Red Chamber also urged the FCT Administration, the Directorate of Road Services, otherwise known as VIO, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other relevant agencies to immediately commence a joint operation to eradicate illegal motor parks and pick-up or drop-off points within the capital city.

Wadada expressed concern that though the Abuja master plan has designated motor parks and garages for pickup and drop-off of passengers, transporters in the city have formed the terrible habit of picking up and dropping off passengers indiscriminately and parking at non-designated parking zones on the high way thereby causing unnecessary traffic congestion and accidents on the highway.

He said if this is not controlled, it may, in addition to causing accidents, become a serious security threat in the FCT and leakage in revenue generation for the FCT Administration.

“These illegal pickups and drop off points may become impediments to easy commuting of essential service vehicles such as fire service, ambulance, Police to access points where their services might be urgently needed,” Wadada said.

