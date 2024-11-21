✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Senate approves Tinubu’s fresh $2.2bn loan request

    By Saawua Terzungwe

The Senate, on Thursday, approved the $2.2 billion fresh loan request by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The decision was sequel to the consideration and adoption of a report of the committee on local and foreign debts, chaired by Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto North).

With the approval, Nigeria’s total debt has now hit an all-time high to the tune of N136 trillion.

President Tinubu had written to the National Assembly requesting the Senate and House of Representatives to approve a fresh $2.2 billion as external borrowing plan in the 2024 Appropriation Act.

The President’s request was contained in a letter read by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, during separate plenaries on Tuesday.

Tinubu said the loan if approved would be used to part-finance the budget deficit of N9.7trillion for the 2024 budget.

The President’s request was transmitted to the Wamakko led committee for further legislative action. The committee was directed to report back to the committee of the whole as soon as possible.

Recall that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had earlier given its nod for the $2.2 billion external borrowing plan to “strengthen the country’s finances and support economic reforms.”

While presenting the report of the committee, Wamakko recommended the Senate to approve the request. The red chamber therefore approved the request when it was put to voice vote by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

