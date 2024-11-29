Senate: APGA chieftain begins campaign to replace late Ifeanyi Ubah

A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra, Jude Emecheta, announced on Thursday that he is the best candidate to replace the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in the Senate, representing the Anambra South Senatorial District.

Ubah, who died on July 27, was buried last week.

Speaking in Awka, Emecheta, who is the immediate past Managing Director of the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency, said his candidacy prioritises security and development for Anambra South.

He expressed that none of the other aspirants are addressing the district’s security concerns or aligning with Governor Soludo’s development agenda.

“I have reviewed the profiles of other aspirants, and no one is focusing on tackling insecurity or promoting the development of Anambra South. Soludo can only develop Anambra if the state is secure,” Emecheta stated.

He highlighted that most crimes in the state are cross-border and pledged to prioritise security if elected. He also noted that the insecurity has deterred investment from wealthy Anambra indigenes, stalling the region’s economic progress.

Emecheta criticised other aspirants for focusing on distributing constituency handouts rather than addressing the core issues. “Rice, yams, motorcycles—these are not what Anambra South needs. We need security, which will attract local investment and sustainable development,” he argued.

Regarding accusations of being a protégé of Edozie Njoku, a former factional national chairman of the APGA, Emecheta confirmed their friendship but insisted that he had tried to dissuade Njoku from actions against the APGA leadership.

“I cannot deny him, but I’ve attempted to stop his actions against APGA, with efforts known to both former National Chairman Dr. Victor Oye and current Chairman Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa,” he said.