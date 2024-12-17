Senate Adopts Dickson’s Call for Modern Ranching

The Senate, on Tuesday, unanimously adopted Senator Henry Seriake Dickson’s position that the Federal Government should provide funds for the establishment of ranches across the country in collaboration with states, local government areas, and businesses.

Sen. Dickson, representing Bayelsa West, while contributing to the debate on perennial clashes between herders and farmers, said: “Animal husbandry is a legitimate business. Maybe we should use the opportunity of this motion, as we deal with this every time. We should use this opportunity to mandate the committee, especially now that the President has established a ministry to deal with livestock issues.

“Let us mandate them to interact with the executive and come up with a proposal for nationwide ranching. As a legitimate business, the Federal Government has to intervene and provide funding because these herdsmen are actually victims of the economic situation as well, carrying cattle from Sokoto State and trekking to Bayelsa, Lagos, and other states.

“The Senate Committee on National Security and the Senate Committee on Agriculture should interface with the executive arm, the newly established Ministry of Livestock, and the Ministry of Agriculture to develop a proposal for the Senate to consider regarding the establishment of modern ranches that are commercially viable and safe for both herders and locals across the country.”

He stated that these efforts should be undertaken with the states, local governments, and private businesses that want to invest in ranching. Sen. Dickson’s belief in ranching as a solution to open grazing, which is at the center of the clashes between farmers and herdsmen, dates back to his policy 10 years ago when, as Governor of Bayelsa State, he suggested that the federal, state, and local governments, along with businesses, should invest in ranches where herdsmen could keep their animals and operate their businesses. He had also stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria should provide financing in the form of loans.

In Bayelsa, herdsmen and their animals were assigned a location in Bayelsa Palms, where the police and civil defense provided security. There were water sources, an abattoir, veterinary services, a cattle market, and grasses for the animals. Bayelsa then announced stern measures against the illegal bearing of weapons by anyone.

Sen. Dickson had explained that since the Constitution provides for the freedom of movement of people and their goods and property, it would be illegal to ban herdsmen from moving with their animals. The Bayelsa policy has since become a state law.