Senate adjourns plenary until July 4

The Senate, on Wednesday, adjourned plenary until July 4.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Barau Jubril. (APC-Kano) at Wednesday’s plenary.

Senate earlier approved a motion informing President Bola Tinubu that a quorum of the 10th Senate had been assembled and that the Presiding Officers had been elected.

It also adopted a motion to write letters of congratulatory messages to the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives on their election.

The letters will also notify them of the election of the President and Deputy President of the Senate.

It also at plenary adopted a motion to write to international parliamentary bodies informing them that a quorum of the 10th Senate had been assembled and that the Senate was ready to receive communication.

The bodies included the African Union (AU), ECOWAS Parliament, Common Wealth Parliamentary Association (CWPA), Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) among others. (NAN)

