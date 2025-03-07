Sen Barau opens applications for young farmer millionaire programme

Applications for the agricultural revolution programme of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, have been opened.

Tagged Barau Initiative for Agricultural Revolution in the North West (BIARN), three young farmers will be selected from each of the 186 local government areas across the seven states in the North West geopolitical zone – Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, and Zamfara – to participate in programme.

Each selected beneficiary will receive a loan ranging from N1 million to N5 million to invest in farming this year.

The initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to achieve food security and create employment opportunities for the country’s teeming youth.

The Barau I. Jibrin Foundation (BIJF) is partnering with the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to implement the programme, for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed, a statement by the chairman of the BIARN implementation committee, Professor Bashir Muhammad Fagge, stated.

The statement, released on Thursday by Ismail Mudashir, Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, said the programme’s website will be opened to applicants from March 7 to 21, 2025.

He said applicants are to complete the online application form at https://BIARN.com.ng.

He said the eligibility requirements for applicants include being an indigene or resident of one of the seven northwest states, with proof via a local government indigene certificate or other supporting document; must be 20 years or above, possess higher qualifications (HND/B.Sc., M.Sc., or PhD, preferably in Agriculture or related fields) – with practical experience in crop production an advantage – and have access to farmland as well as specify farm size.

It indicated that applicants should submit scanned copies of their curriculum vitae, birth certificate/age declaration, NYSC discharge/exemption certificate (where applicable), local government indigene certificate or other supporting document, valid national identification and an undertaking letter signed by a high-ranking official (e.g., governor, senator, minister, first class emir/chief, etc.), letter of interest/motivation and a recent passport photograph.