Sen Barau hails Tinubu for signing N/West Devt Commission Bill into law

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the North West Development Commission Bill into law. The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau I.Jibrin, disclosed this to…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the North West Development Commission Bill into law.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau I.Jibrin, disclosed this to newsmen in his office at the National Assembly Complex last night in Abuja.

Senator Barau, who sponsored the bill, thanked the president for recognising the plight of the people in the North West zone and signing the bill into law.

He said the region had been ravaged by the activities of bandits, Boko Haram insurgents and other criminal elements who had destroyed the infrastructure base of the zone. Senator Barau said, “Mr President has signed the North West Development Commission Bill into law. It is a body that is going to assist the development of the zone.

“Today (yesterday) is the happiest day of our lives. We have been praying that this commission be established. Now is the time to enhance the wellbeing and development of the North West zone.

“This means that the President has the political will to develop this country. I call on Nigerians to be patient with the President. He has done well for us and we appreciate what he has done. This means that he is a leader to trust.”

According to Senator Barau, the approval by Mr. President was a testament to his commitment to addressing the challenges facing the North West geopolitical zone and, indeed, all parts of the country.

“With this, the challenges facing the seven states in the North West – Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, and Zamfara States – will be addressed, Insha Allah.

On behalf of the people of the North West, I extend a heartfelt thank you to Mr. President. I urge all Nigerians to support him in his efforts to address the challenges facing our beloved country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”