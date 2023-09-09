Seminarian killed as gunmen set Catholic parish house ablaze in Kaduna

The Catholic Church parish house in Kamanton, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was on Thursday night set ablaze and a seminarian killed…

The Catholic Church parish house in Kamanton, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was on Thursday night set ablaze and a seminarian killed in an attack by gunmen.

The parish is under the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan in Jema’a Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the attackers stormed the parish house at about 8pm and set it ablaze, alongside a vehicle.

The deceased seminarian, Na’aman Ngofe Danladi, died from the smoke he inhaled while trying to escape from the attackers.

The Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Very Rev Fr Emmanuel Okolo, and his assistant escaped during the attack.

While confirming the incident, the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said the seminarian was about completing his training into the Catholic priesthood.

CAN in a statement signed by the state Chairman, Rev John Joseph Hayab, condemned the attack and called on the state government and relevant stakeholders to swing into action and ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

The statement reads in part: “We reiterate again here that leaders at all levels in Southern Kaduna and Kaduna State must wake up to this call and be responsible for the protection of the communities where they live and lead. We cannot continue like this. No, it is unacceptable and we all must wake up to our responsibilities.”

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Command’s acting Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Alhassan, confirmed the incident.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that the development came a week after worshippers were gunned down in a mosque in Saya-Saya village in Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

