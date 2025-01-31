‘Seme Customs processed 306,039.57mt non-oil exports in 2024’

The Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service in Lagos has disclosed that it processed a total of 306, 039. 57 tonnes of non-oil exports in 2024.

The exports comprised manufactured goods, furniture, and iron.

The figure is equivalent to about 8487 trucks of export produce with a free on board (FOB) value of N77.9 billion, about $76, 687, 873. 81.

SPONSOR AD

Customs Area Controller, Seme Area Command, Kayode Kolade, made this disclosure while decorating some of the newly promoted officers serving in the command.

Kolade explained that the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) realised a total sum of N387.9 million while the surcharge paid during the 2024 fiscal year was N87.5 million.

On anti-smuggling, he said the enforcement unit of the command sustained surveillance of the nation’s border against the illicit activities of the daredevil smugglers.