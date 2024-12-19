Self-Determination Amidst Challenges: Stories of Africans with Disabilities

By Alex Abutu

Recently, the world commemorated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities marked by activities that highlighted the experiences of youth with disabilities across Africa. This day sought to amplify awareness and foster inclusion through feature stories, films, and social media campaigns. Observed annually, this occasion calls for attention to the rights and well-being of individuals with disabilities, urges governments and citizens to prioritize their needs.

The 2024 theme, ‘Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future,’ reflects a global commitment to fostering accessibility and equality. Africa has a rich history of individuals with disabilities defying odds, breaking barriers, and contributing significantly across various fields. Despite systemic challenges and societal stigma, these individuals exemplify resilience, determination, and innovation.

Their stories underscore the importance of inclusive policies and the potential of persons with disabilities when provided with equal opportunities.We will be examining the lives of a few people who stood out despite all the odds as a tribute to the perseverance and determination of these people making a difference in their various fields and places.

Nineteen-year-old Nigerian Aisha Aminu is building a life full of hope and promise. Born with a physical disability, she has faced many challenges growing up in a society where opportunities for girls with disabilities are often limited.

However, Aisha is now using her potential to build the future she desires for herself because of her mother’s love and unwavering support as well as her exposure. As a senior secondary student, Aisha has always had the determination to test her potential. With her mother’s support, she did not let her disability define her. Her prospects and confidence improved further after joining the SABI-Woman (Strengthening Access to Business Education and Inclusion) initiative from Sightsavers that improves the financial know-how and economic inclusion of girls and young women with disabilities. Through a series of trainings, Aisha has gained practical business skills, including market competition handling. “One of the most impactful lessons for me was about market competition. I used to worry about competing with my friends who are also selling fabrics, but now I have a strategy. I feel confident that I can do well.” She’s also passionate about inspiring other girls with disabilities to avoid circumstances that make them vulnerable. “I want to tell girls like me not to go to the streets. Some bad people will use you. Instead, find a way to build yourself up, like I am doing.” Just like Aisha making a difference in Nigeria, there are three inspiring individuals in Kenya who are overcoming hurdles and breaking new grounds, which illustrates how determination can overcome adversity. Julius Mbura, who was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa, a hereditary eye disease, lost his sight at age 10. He suffered abandonment while searching for solutions from one medical centre to the other, from one church to another but to no avail. Refusing to be defined by his disability, he pursued independence and shattered negative stereotypes. “I went out of my way to strive for independence and prove what I could achieve,” he shares. Another touching story came from Linda Njoki Gakuru, a Kenyan who is living with Dyslexia and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). While Dyslexia is a reading disability caused by brain differences that affect a person’s ability to identify speech sounds and relate them to letters and words, ADHD is a chronic condition that includes a combination of persistent problems such as difficulty in sustaining attention and impulsive behavior. Linda who is married with three children suffered through school, due to her complications until somebody put the right glasses on her face. These were her words: “When they decided to give me glasses… wow! That’s how you people see? … and I was so happy. Have you ever tried to spell a word, a word you normally spell, and it just refuses to come out? That is the simplest symptom of dyslexia.” But she did not allow the condition to define her and prove to everyone that she was not dumb.DJ Wiwa is another wonderful disabled person born with cerebral palsy. DJ Wiwa overcame societal discrimination to excel in Kenya’s entertainment industry. Despite bullying and societal bias, she pursued her education and emerged as a celebrated disc jockey, inspiring many with her determination and talent. As we remember this day, it is important to note that Africa has made strides in disability rights. Most countries are signatories to Article 9 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (2007), which commits them to ensure accessibility for the disabled that includes ramps for wheelchair users, elevators, braille signage, and sign language interpreters. However, implementation gaps remain significant barriers. The World Health Organization estimates that 15% of the global population has some form of disability. In Africa, official statistics report disability prevalence rates as low as 2-5%, though actual figures are likely higher—closer to 20-22%—due to factors like conflict, forced displacement, and inadequate healthcare access. The lack of reliable data further complicates efforts to address these challenges and design effective solutions. Conversations with Africans living with disabilities reveal a recurring theme: many feel let down by their government’s inability to create inclusive environments. Instead, their driving force has been self-determination and an unyielding zeal to succeed. Their stories serve as powerful reminders of the human spirit’s resilience and the need for society to provide more support. This year’s campaign aligns with the Mastercard Foundation’s Disability Inclusion Strategy, which seeks to amplify youth voices, shift mindsets, and reduce stigma around disabilities in education and employment. It also aims to spark policy discussions and thought leadership to prioritize the needs of persons with disabilities. By promoting inclusive policies and fostering an enabling environment, we can ensure that persons with disabilities are empowered to lead, innovate, and contribute to an inclusive and sustainable future.