Segment of Samsung building collapses in Abuja

A segment of Samsung building under construction at Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, by Banex Junction, Abuja, has collapsed.

Mr Abdulrahman Mohammed, acting Director-General, Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD), confirmed this in a statement in Abuja late Tuesday.

Mohammed said that the incident occurred when the penthouse segment of the three-story building collapsed during casting.

He said that although no life was lost, four out of the 10 construction workers on site sustained minor injuries and have been taken to Wuse General Hospital for treatment.

The acting DG appealed to developers to adhere strictly to the building code and safety on site.

He appealed to residents to always use the 112-emergency toll free number in the event of disaster. (NAN)