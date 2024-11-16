Seek forgiveness from Shettima, Ndume tells Tinubu’s aide Bwala

The Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has asked Daniel Bwala, the newly appointed Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to “seek forgiveness” from Vice President Kashim Shettima whose emergence as Tinubu’s running mate made him leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he is a Muslim.

Ndume in a statement on Saturday also asked Bwala to work closely with Shettima to promote the “Renewed Hope” agenda of the Tinubu administration. President Tinubu had on Thursday appointed Bwala, former spokesperson for ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign as his Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications. The president also appointed three others as directors-general of various agencies. “Work with him (Shettima) closely as your second principal to promote the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of Mr President. ‘Nigeria’s failing status confirmed under Emilokan’, Obasanjo taunts Tinubu

#OndoDecides: Aiyedatiwa will win, no credible opposition in Ondo –APC chieftain

“You should learn from Sunday Dare and Ononuga who are long and loyal associates of Tinubu; who always defend the policies of Mr President without being abusive and offensive.