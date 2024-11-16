Seek forgiveness from Shettima, Ndume tells Tinubu’s aide Bwala

The Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has asked Daniel Bwala, the newly appointed Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to “seek forgiveness” from Vice President Kashim Shettima whose emergence as Tinubu’s running mate made him leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he is a Muslim.
Ndume in a statement on Saturday also asked Bwala to work closely with Shettima to promote the “Renewed Hope” agenda of the Tinubu administration.
President Tinubu had on Thursday appointed Bwala, former spokesperson for ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign as his Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications.
The president also appointed three others as directors-general of various agencies.
“Work with him (Shettima) closely as your second principal to promote the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of Mr President.
“You should learn from Sunday Dare and Ononuga who are long and loyal associates of Tinubu; who always defend the policies of Mr President without being abusive and offensive.
“You should also learn from the likes of Hadiza Bala and Nuhu Ribadu (NSA) who defend and market Tinubu’s policies backed by facts and figures. Finally you should also link up with our people at the grassroots because charity begins from home.
I wish you success in your new assignment,” he stated.
Ndume said President Tinubu had a large heart for accommodating Bwala, one-time spokesman to his political opponent, Atiku Abubakar.
The Borno lawmaker said his appointment was a rare demonstration of large heartedness in leadership, “a quality that is difficult to find in many leaders today.”