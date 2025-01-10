SEDC: Ashara Hails Tinubu, Benjamin Kalu

The Vice Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, Mrs Maureen Ashara has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu on the signing into law of the Southeast Development Commission(SEDC).

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had in July last year signed into law bills creating two new regional development commissions.

The bills were the North West Development Commission (NWDC), sponsored by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, and the South East Development Commission (SEDC), sponsored by Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu.

In a press statement commending the president and the Deputy Speaker, Ashara said, “I see the signing of sedc into law as a game changer for the people of the south east. It is a vehicle for rehabilitation and future transformation of the region. This is exactly what we need to trigger development in our region as a people blessed with the spirit of enterprise. Igbos are by nature hard working but the enabling laws and enabling environment are slowing them down. With this development commission which I know is aimed at reconstructing and rehabilitating infrastructure damages suffered by the region during the Nigerian civil war of 1967-1970, our destiny is now squarely in our own hands. The SEDC is responsible for the five South-east states of Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Enugu, and Anambra. So, what I see here is that it will trigger the much needed but lacking regional integration among the five states. It is now going to be like when we had eastern region with Michael Okpara as the premier and making development plans for the entire region. It is obvious that the development we had then have been lacking in recent times.

“South east development commission is the tool that can be used to address the infrastructure deficit which has been limiting the developmental potential of the south east. Again it has the potential to soothe the wounds the region sustained after the Nigerian civil war. So, I can comfortably say that with the signing into law of the SEDC, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has effectively began the RRR (Reconciliation, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation) policy which was introduced by the General Gowon led government in the aftermath of the Civil War to address the destruction and suffering in the South East but nothing really was done about it. This vehicle (SEDC), can be the harbinger of regional integration and transformation that the Southeast desperately needs.

“I can assure you that it will not be because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man of his words. He is very serious about development in Nigeria. So, he is going to ensure that all the things that would make it to succeed is made available. Again you should also know that the success of the commission does not reside only in the hand of the president. South easterners have a lot of role to play to ensure its success. President Tinubu has graciously assented to the bill, and the Commission has been established with a clear mandate and provisions for financing its interventions. The next step is the creation of the leadership to execute this bold initiative. Individuals entrusted with this responsibility should have a proven track record in development planning and public policy formulation and should be trusted names with the right strategic partnerships at state, regional, national, and international levels. The success of the SEDC will also hinge on robust partnerships with federal government agencies, state governments, and the private sector. Collaborative efforts will ensure the alignment of goals and the efficient use of resources. The leadership of the state governments within the region will be pivotal in driving local initiatives that complement the SEDC’s projects.

“Furthermore, the SEDC must engage with development partners and financial institutions to secure additional funding and technical support. Innovative financing mechanisms, such as a possible South-East Development Fund, could attract investments from the capital markets, diaspora and other investors. This fund, with an initial contribution from” the federation account allocations, can finance bankable infrastructure projects that will yield substantial returns in the long run.”