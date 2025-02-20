Security: PI-SF Appoints Sharada As Director, African Parliamentarians Engagement

The Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum (PI-SF) has appointed Hon. Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada as Director for African Parliamentarians Engagement and a member of its steering Committee.
The appointment was disclosed in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Congressman Robert Pittenger, on February 4, 2025.
PI-SF is a global platform chaired by United State’s Congressman, Robert Pittenger. It brings together lawmakers, security experts, and policymakers to address critical security and intelligence issues.
The statement reads, “The Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum (PI-SF), chaired by Congressman Robert Pittenger, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hon. Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada, a renowned Nigerian lawmaker, as Director for African Parliamentarians Engagement and Member of the Steering Committee.
“Hon. Sharada’s extensive experience in promoting global security, governance, and international cooperation makes him an ideal candidate for this role”.
According to the statement, as Director, Hon. Sharada who was the former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence in the 9th Assembly, he will focus on, “Strengthening African Legislative Ties: Enhancing outreach and collaboration with African legislative leaders to address critical security and governance issues.- Expanding African Parliamentary Participation: Encouraging greater engagement from African legislators, security officials, and policymakers in PISF forums and initiatives.
“Fostering Regional Collaboration: Facilitating discussions with African parliamentary bodies and promoting cross-border cooperation on intelligence, cybersecurity, and financial security issues.- Advising on Forum Topics & Speakers: Identifying key African security challenges and recommending high-level speakers.
“Exploring Future PI-SF Engagement in Africa. Identifying opportunities for hosting future PI-SF forums on the continent and developing partnerships to enhance African participation”.
Speaking on the appointment, the Chairman, Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum, Congressman Robert Pittenger said, “Your active participation and valuable insights have greatly contributed to the success of our initiatives. “We look forward to your contributions to our mission and recommend participants to our upcoming conference in Madrid, May 22-23, hosted by Spain Senate President Pedro Rollan Ojeda”.
