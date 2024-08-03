Security operatives shoot at protesters, journalists in Abuja

Security operatives at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, opened fire on protesters and journalists on the third day of the nationwide protest against hunger.…

Security operatives at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, opened fire on protesters and journalists on the third day of the nationwide protest against hunger.

Daily Trust reports that some individuals had scheduled protests for August 1 and August 10, 2024.

The protesters in Abuja had requested use of Eagle Square but a court restricted them to the stadium, where the protest was peaceful on day one and day two.

However, the atmosphere was charged after police fired teargas at protesters on the third day.

Although the police had forcefully dispersed protesters across Nigeria’s capital city on the first two days of the exercise, there was no use of force at the approved venue.

But the formerly friendly officers became aggressive when protesters began regrouping on Saturday.

Masked operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had arrived the stadium in seven vehicles.

While the policemen arrested those on ground, other operatives started shooting at protesters and journalists who ran for cover.

The security operatives not only shot but chased their victims, arresting more in the process.

The bullets pierced a car conveying journalists out of the location.

The International Press Centre (IPC) had earlier condemned attacks on journalists and other media professionals covering the #EndbagGovernance nationwide protest.

In a statement, the IPC said information gathered by its safety alert situation room “revealed that a number of journalists and media professionals faced one form of attack or the other, including physical assault, harassment, and denial of access to cover the protest”.

The IPC said Benard Akede, a journalist with News Central Television in Lagos, “was interrupted and harassed by police officers and LCC officials who barred him and other journalists from interviewing anyone during a live broadcast”.

“In Kano state, Ibrahim Isah, a TVC News correspondent, was physically assaulted by hoodlums who were with weapons while covering the protest in Kano. He sustained injuries on his hand,” the statement reads.

“Also in the state, a vehicle belonging to Channels television and conveying about eleven (11) journalists, which included TVC News correspondent Ibrahim Isah, was vandalized. The journalists onboard were traumatized by the unfortunate incident.

“In the FCT, Yakubu Mohammed of Premium Times was attacked and injured by police officers who hit him with the butt of their gun and their batons and caused injuries to his head while covering the protest.

“Cameras belonging to journalists were also destroyed by police officers. Jide Oyekunle, a photojournalist with the Daily Independent, was arrested and his mobile phone seized by police officers.”

Also, IPC said Mary Adeboye of News Central Television was also affected by tear gas thrown by police officers while covering the protest in Abuja.

“In Calabar, Cross River state, hoodlums were said to have launched an attack on journalists, seriously injuring Nigerian Tribune reporter Joseph Abasi-Abasi,” the IPC added.

“The hoodlums targeted an 18-seater bus belonging to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) that was transporting food items to the Ernest Etim Press Centre in Calabar.

Advertisement

“Jonathan Ugbal of Cross River Watch was arrested by the police, beaten, and taken to an unknown destination in Calabar. He was later released.

“In Delta state, Matthew Ochei of Punch Newspaper, Monday Osayande of Guardian Newspaper, and Pointer reporter Lucy were attacked by anti-protest protesters who arrived at the location of the protest and chased away protesters amidst security agencies.

“The journalists were taking pictures and conducting interviews when the allegedly pro-government protesters smashed their gadgets and attacked them.”

Melody Akinjiyan, press freedom officer of IPC, described the attacks as “a troubling repeat of history,” adding that under no condition should journalists on legitimate duty be assaulted by law enforcement agencies and thugs.

“It is regrettable that the incidents were recorded despite calls by IPC and other media groups on stakeholders and security agencies to ensure a safe environment for journalists covering the protests,” she said.

“The rights of journalists to cover and report protests and other societal activities as guaranteed by the 1999 Nigeria Constitution and various regulatory frameworks have not been respected as expected.”

Akinjiyan called on all concerned security agencies, especially the police, to investigate the attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.