Security operatives rescue 18 kidnapped persons

A joint operation comprising the military and other security agencies has rescued 18 kidnapped persons in Kebbi State. While confirming their rescue to journalists, the…

A joint operation comprising the military and other security agencies has rescued 18 kidnapped persons in Kebbi State.

While confirming their rescue to journalists, the Chairman of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area, Alhaji Hussaini Aliyu-Bena, said the abducted persons were rescued at Karen Bena as the bandits attempted to cross into Zamfara State at about 5:30pm on Thursday.

He said, “Many villagers have started returning to their homes and have continued with their farming activities after the feat recorded by the military.”

“Four days ago, the army and Airforce neutralised many bandits as they were trying to move into Zamfara State through Kebbi/Zamfara boundary.”

He said the rescue of 18 persons who were earlier kidnapped by the bandits few days ago was a major boost to the military operations in the area.

When contacted, the police command public relations officer SP Nafiu Abubakar told our correspondent that he was yet to be briefed about the development, while promising to get in touch whenever he is briefed about it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...