Security operatives rescue 18 kidnap victims in Kebbi

The military in a joint operation with other security agencies have rescued 18 persons abducted at Kanya, Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.



While confirming the rescue to journalists, Chairman of Danko Wasagu Local Government, Alhaji Hussaini Aliyu-Bena said the abducted persons were rescued at Karen Bena as the bandits attempted to cross into Zamfara State at about 5:30 p.m Thursday.

He said, “Many villagers have started returning back to their homes and continued with their farming activities after the feat recorded by the military.

“Four days ago the army and Airforce neutralised many bandits as they were trying to move into Zamfara State through the Kebbi/Zamfara border.”

He said the rescue of 18 persons that were earlier kidnapped by the bandits a few days ago was a major boost to the military operations in the area.

“We are grateful to the state government for boosting the morale of security personnel towards protecting lives and property of people in the state,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Nafiu Abubakar, told our correspondent that he had yet to be briefed about the development, but promised to get back.

