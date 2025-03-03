Security operatives on ground as fuel tanker crashes in Taraba

Policemen and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) prevented looting and explosion at the scene of a petrol tanker accident in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, on Monday.
The incident occurred along Jalingo-Wukari road in the early hours of Monday.
Daily Trust gathered that soon after the incident, Police and civil defence service Corps were alerted.
The security agents promptly arrived the scene and secured the place, temporarily closing the roads, all in an effort to avoid explosion.
The container from the tanker involved in the accident was, however, safely transferred to another tanker.
Both the police public relations officer of Taraba, SP Usman Abdullahi, and Public Relations Officer of Civil Defence Corps in the state, SC Sam Iilliya, told Daily Trust that men and officers from the commands quickly moved to the scene and secured the area.
“The Commandant of civil defence Corps personally led his men to the scene of the incident ” SC Sam Iliya said.
