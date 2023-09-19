Security operatives killed, corpses burnt in Imo

Gunmen have killed eight security agents comprising soldiers, policemen and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officials in Imo State. The security personnel were…

Gunmen have killed eight security agents comprising soldiers, policemen and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officials in Imo State.

The security personnel were killed on Tuesday morning in Umualumaku community, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

Members of the joint security taskforce were said to be in two security trucks when they ran into an ambush.

They were set ablaze by their attackers, with none of them surviving as they were burnt inside their operational vehicles.

A video of the incident is already trending across social media platforms.

According to a voice in the video, the security operatives were in Toyota Hilux vehicles and were driving from Oriagu market to Aba-branch.

The voice said, “I spotted two Hilux patrol vehicles pass my shop and I never knew they were being traced by bandits. Just few minutes later, I started hearing that those officers have been shot dead at Aba branch.

“When I got there, the two Hilux vehicles were on fire with the officers burnt beyond recognition. As I speak, Oriagu and Isinweke are blocked at the moment.

“Inhabitants of the areas have run away for fear of the unknown. The areas have been cordoned off by the police and army as the place is currently boiling.”

Imo is one of the states with a high level of insecurity in the South East region.

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network, its armed wing, have been blamed for rising attack in the region.

